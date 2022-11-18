Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Buys 282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.2% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,253,890. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $81.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.89.

Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

