Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 17,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 78,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 48,350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 11.9% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.30. 321,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,657,061. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Walt Disney

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.74.

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.