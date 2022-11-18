Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 297 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,737,701,000 after purchasing an additional 294,408 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after buying an additional 275,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $187,527,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.54.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $722.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,231. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $940.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $625.45 and its 200 day moving average is $639.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,067,231. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.