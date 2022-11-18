Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 3,679 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.7% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in PepsiCo by 23.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,665.0% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 43.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.64. 100,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,350. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $248.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.32 and a 200 day moving average of $171.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

