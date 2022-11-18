nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,778 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 137.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 115,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 141.2% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 303,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 177,678 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 11.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter worth about $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT Stock Up 1.7 %

nLIGHT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,655. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.29.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $60.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 16.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LASR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nLIGHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

