Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $245.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Norfolk Southern from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $243.19.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,442. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.64 and a 200-day moving average of $236.03.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 17,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

