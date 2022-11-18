Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 314 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 239,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,208,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,417,000 after buying an additional 7,711 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 80,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth about $2,747,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $585,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,243 shares of company stock valued at $37,140,656. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.92.

Shares of SCHW opened at $78.78 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average is $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $143.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.