Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Northamber Price Performance
Shares of LON NAR opened at GBX 46 ($0.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.53 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.81. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.85).
Northamber Company Profile
