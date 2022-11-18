Northamber plc (LON:NAR) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.30

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Northamber Price Performance

Shares of LON NAR opened at GBX 46 ($0.54) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £12.53 million and a PE ratio of 42.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.81. Northamber has a fifty-two week low of GBX 44 ($0.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 72 ($0.85).

Northamber Company Profile

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers computer accessories, mice and keyboards, monitors, PCs, tablets, and VDI terminals; hard disks, SSDs, and memory products; and accessories, AV accessories, large format products, digital signage products, and projectors.

