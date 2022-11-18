Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Trading Up 1.5%

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. Approximately 220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 9,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.49.

Northern Star Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits in Australia. It also sells refined gold. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Kalgoorlie, KCGM, Jundee, Thunderbox, and Carosue Dam operations, as well as Bronzewing projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

