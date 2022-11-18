NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$13.50 at Cormark

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$14.34.

Shares of NWH.UN stock remained flat at C$10.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 54,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,519. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.85. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.80.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

