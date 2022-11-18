NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

NOV has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years. NOV has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NOV to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $22.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.26 and a beta of 1.87. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.30.

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,212.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total value of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,872.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,456 shares of company stock valued at $360,063. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 25.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,316 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 5.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NOV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.62.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

