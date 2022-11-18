Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Novartis by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NVS opened at $83.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $184.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

