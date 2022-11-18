NuCypher (NU) Market Cap Achieves $69.58 Million

NuCypher (NU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $69.58 million and $2.98 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One NuCypher token can currently be purchased for $0.0990 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @nucypher and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com.

Buying and Selling NuCypher

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data.”

