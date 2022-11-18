Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, November 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Nufarm’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
Nufarm Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.93.
Nufarm Company Profile
