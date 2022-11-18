Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,800 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the October 15th total of 98,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSD. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 100.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,825 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 254,008 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 72,501 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,046 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
JSD opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.31. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.50.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
