NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 4.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.7%.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $156.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays cut their target price on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

