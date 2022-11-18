NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

