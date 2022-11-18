NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 50.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 146.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

