NXM (NXM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $22,405.57

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. NXM has a market cap of $261.65 million and approximately $22,405.57 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can now be bought for about $39.68 or 0.00237686 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,694.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010799 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00035957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00042844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00021491 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003722 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 39.87277982 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $22,514.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.