Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 229,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,794,299 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $23.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.
Oak Street Health Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Oak Street Health
Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.
