Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 229,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,794,299 shares.The stock last traded at $22.68 and had previously closed at $23.48.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.34.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 556,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,852.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,113,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,038,496 shares of company stock valued at $26,112,271 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

