Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Argus started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.87.

Oak Street Health Stock Performance

Oak Street Health stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,954,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,422,903.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $1,028,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,113,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,622,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,038,496 shares of company stock worth $26,112,271. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 34,713 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

