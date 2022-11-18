Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 3.2% This Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $236.71 million and $14.68 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

