OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.72

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.72 and last traded at $7.72, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get OC Oerlikon alerts:

OC Oerlikon Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84.

OC Oerlikon Company Profile

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OC Oerlikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OC Oerlikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.