Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,426 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

Several research analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocado Group

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,198,502.70). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 422,053 shares of company stock worth $272,222,477.

Ocado Group Trading Up 2.5 %

About Ocado Group

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 680 ($7.99) on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 740.39.

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.