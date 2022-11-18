Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,426 Consensus PT from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDOGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,426 ($16.76).

Several research analysts recently commented on OCDO shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,415 ($16.63) to GBX 1,290 ($15.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 775 ($9.11) to GBX 740 ($8.70) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ocado Group to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($5.88) price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocado Group

In other Ocado Group news, insider Jorn Rausing acquired 422,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 645 ($7.58) per share, with a total value of £2,721,925.80 ($3,198,502.70). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 422,053 shares of company stock worth $272,222,477.

Ocado Group Trading Up 2.5 %

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 680 ($7.99) on Friday. Ocado Group has a one year low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 1,964.50 ($23.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 574.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 740.39.

About Ocado Group

(Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

