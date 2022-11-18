OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,840 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,258 shares during the period. OFG Bancorp makes up approximately 3.2% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of OFG Bancorp worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after acquiring an additional 148,014 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,198,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,941,000 after acquiring an additional 190,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after acquiring an additional 347,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE OFG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,588. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $23.82 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

