Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $298.97. 3,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,472. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

