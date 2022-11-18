OMG Network Market Cap Tops $159.07 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $159.07 million and approximately $13.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00006816 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00077052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023210 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000269 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.