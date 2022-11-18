ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Robert W. Baird

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ONTF. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $6.95 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $27,399.68. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $25,833.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at $53,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

