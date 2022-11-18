Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ondas in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Ondas during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ondas during the first quarter worth about $82,000. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.

