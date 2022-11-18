Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Oppenheimer

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Northland Securities lowered their target price on Ondas to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,083. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.11. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
