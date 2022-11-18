Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$80.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Onex from C$102.00 to C$99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Onex from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday.

Onex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$69.68 on Monday. Onex has a fifty-two week low of C$61.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$101.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$68.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

