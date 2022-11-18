onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of onsemi to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.89.

onsemi Price Performance

onsemi stock opened at $71.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.68. onsemi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $77.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07.

Insider Transactions at onsemi

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of onsemi

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,776 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in onsemi by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in onsemi by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,869,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $926,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,105 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in onsemi by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in onsemi by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

