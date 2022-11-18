Ontology (ONT) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001029 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $149.90 million and $7.12 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.24 or 0.07262806 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00077206 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000426 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010551 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00023154 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.