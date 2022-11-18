Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Up 3.5%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.90. 2,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 20,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Ontrak Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19.

Ontrak Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.