OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Raised to “Buy” at Tudor Pickering

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

OPAL Fuels Trading Up 3.0 %

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. OPAL Fuels has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

