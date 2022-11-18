Oppenheimer Comments on Aramark’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aramark in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Aramark’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share.
Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.
Aramark Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $40.29 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
Institutional Trading of Aramark
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Aramark by 23.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,984,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Aramark by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,653,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,292,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aramark by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 159,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 82,760 shares during the period.
Aramark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Aramark’s payout ratio is 57.90%.
Aramark Company Profile
Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.
