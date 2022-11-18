Oppenheimer Cuts STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Price Target to $2.00

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.92. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STRATA Skin Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 57.2% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 419,830 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 152,845 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 100,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

