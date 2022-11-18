Oppenheimer Raises Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target to $120.00

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Prothena from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.40.

PRTA opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.48.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,631 shares of company stock worth $9,012,364. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Prothena by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 89.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Prothena by 30.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Prothena by 11.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Prothena by 11.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

