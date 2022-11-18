Oppenheimer Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $30.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.
Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.
