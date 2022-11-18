Oppenheimer Trims Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Target Price to $30.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FULC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $42.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.98. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia.

