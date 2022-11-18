Oppenheimer Trims Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Target Price to $30.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Lemonade Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE LMND opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Lemonade has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMND. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Lemonade in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lemonade

(Get Rating)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

