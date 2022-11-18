Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,751 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oracle to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Insider Activity

Oracle Trading Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 51,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,071,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.95%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

