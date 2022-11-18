Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Trading Down 3.3%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 1,235,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 11,862,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.82 million and a P/E ratio of -1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19.

Oriole Resources Company Profile

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

