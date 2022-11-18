Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Trading 1.9% Higher

Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.39. 14,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 26,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODV. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Osisko Development from C$10.25 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Osisko Development from C$24.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Osisko Development from C$26.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.09. The company has a market cap of C$474.23 million and a P/E ratio of -1.85.

Osisko Development Corp., a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mining projects. The company's flagship project is the Cariboo Gold project covering an area of 2,071 square kilometers of mineral rights located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds interest in James Bay Properties located in Québec, Canada; and San Antonio Gold Project and Guerrero Properties located in Guerrero, Mexico.

