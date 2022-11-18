Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties Cuts Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 69.93%. The company had revenue of $41.14 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently -24.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.