Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 204,243 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,796,165 shares.The stock last traded at $52.91 and had previously closed at $54.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

