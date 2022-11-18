PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded PACCAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on PACCAR to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.36.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $103.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $104.58.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $1,331,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,845.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $46,645.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,845.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,381 over the last three months. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 17.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,887,000 after buying an additional 1,334,765 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 383.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after buying an additional 1,233,650 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 458.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,495,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,115,000 after buying an additional 1,227,223 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 113.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,130,000 after buying an additional 1,025,284 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.