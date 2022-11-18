Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 329,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 24,460 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000.

Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 217 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,716. Pacer Data & Infrastructure Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21.

