Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.37-$3.44 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $231.32.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $14.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,837,084. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -188.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,503.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 214.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,902 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,406,000 after purchasing an additional 176,619 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 151.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,339 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $123,468,000 after acquiring an additional 119,565 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 204.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 96,277 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 119,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 104,949 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

