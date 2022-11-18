Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.01

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.01 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.92 ($0.21). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.02 ($0.21), with a volume of 1,084,810 shares.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.32) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £346.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 19.
Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.
