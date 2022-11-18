Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Compass Point

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Compass Point to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.62 million. Research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 82,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 215,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

