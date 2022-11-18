Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,039,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98,315 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.81% of Parker-Hannifin worth $255,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PH opened at $304.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.56. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

